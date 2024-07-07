Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Good News

The biggest tournament in NSW history: here's why bridge boom has hit Orange

By Staff Reporters
July 7 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange's reputation as city capable of staging large-scale events continues to go from strength to strength after "accepting the challenge" to host a bumper national championship over the next two weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.