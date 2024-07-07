The biggest tournament in NSW history: here's why bridge boom has hit Orange

Orange's reputation as city capable of staging large-scale events continues to go from strength to strength after "accepting the challenge" to host a bumper national championship over the next two weeks.
The Australian Bridge Federation is hosting its Australian National Championships at Orange Ex-Services Club.
The Ex-Services Club is virtually overrun with bridge wizards. The best players from all over Australia - every state and territory is represented - are in Orange for the event.
There's over 700 players taking to the tables to play bridge, which is essentially a trick card game played by two people against two other people, for 13 days in Orange.
That massive attendance figure makes Orange's crack at hosting an ANC the largest national championship event to be held in NSW, bettering similar competitions in Sydney.
It's also the first time the event has been staged outside of a major capital city. The last ANC was held in Perth.
Australian Bridge Federation board member and new member of host club, the Orange Bridge Club, Rob Ward says the Orange national championships - dubbed the Central West Festival of Bridge - have been a long-time coming, with COVID interruptions impacting its organisation.
But now all of the detail has been finalised and players are in Orange playing for a national crown, the momentum behind the tournament is "exciting".
"A lot of people get asked if they've played bridge before, and their answer is 'no'," Mr Ward said.
"But my response to them is 'not yet'. Everyone will play bridge at some stage.
"We lost of a few players during COVID, that older generation when we went online, but they're coming back now."
He said the reception the Australian Bridge Federation has been given while setting up in Orange has been unbelievable.
That reception was made official on Saturday, with deputy mayor Gerald Power's acknowledge of country and civic welcomes from mayor Jason Hamling, Member for Orange Phil Donato and Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
President of the Australian Bridge Federation Allison Stralow also took to the stage, marking her first trip back to Orange since 1978.
She said the Orange competition is the 84th ANC that the federation has held, and the organising team "has been amazing".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.