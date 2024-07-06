Multi-million dollar facility lands new boss, and there's more sports on horizon

One of the shire's biggest pools is under new management.
Blayney Shire Council has announced Belgravia Leisure will takeover as the operating partner of CentrePoint Sport and Leisure Centre.
Belgravia Leisure currently manages over 230 sport, leisure and tourism sites across Australia and New Zealand.
Belgravia Leisure will take full control from August 1, 2024 with transition of the facility already under way with a key focus for council, the centre's current provider and Belgravia Leisure being a seamless transition for the CentrePoint community.
"Belgravia Leisure are highly experienced in managing leisure facilities and Council and the community has seen and experienced the benefits of engaging industry experts to manage the amazing CentrePoint facility," Blayney Shire Mayor Scott Ferguson said.
Cr Ferguson noted that it was following an operational review of CentrePoint operations in 2020, that council resolved to engage an external provider to manage the centre.
"The external management model provides a number of benefits, in particular industry expertise in leisure management, aquatic and fitness programs, staff attraction with training progression opportunities, and industry best practice risk and legislative compliance," he said.
"External management allows access to purpose-built systems and technology, award winning community focused programs and the ability to unlock greater value and take advantage of economies of scale."
In the surrounding region Belgravia Leisure manages the Manning Aquatic Centre at Bathurst, Parkes Aquatic Centre, Geurie Pool, Wellington Aquatic Leisure Centre and Dubbo Aquatic and Leisure Centre. The nearby venues will be a source of support to CentrePoint Sport and Leisure during the transition.
Earlier this year, nine of Belgravia Leisure's Central West NSW aquatic venues achieved Royal Life Saving's 5-Star Safety accreditation. These swimming pools passed a rigorous 40-point aquatic safety check to reach such a high level of recognition toward.
Zach Byrnes, Regional Manager NSW (Central West) expressed his confidence in continuing Belgravia Leisure's commitment to water safety at CentrePoint.
"Our goal is to set the standard for leisure management and aquatic safety, and we intend to continue this at CentrePoint Sport and Leisure so that we can ensure our members and guests are enjoying our facilities with confidence," Mr Byrnes said.
Mr Byrnes acknowledged the potential to introduce new sports at the facility and see young learners take a renewed interest in Belgravia Leisure and Swimming Australia's learn to swim program, GOswim.
"GOswim is great because it focuses on experiential and activity-based learning. The program sets out to empower students to make safe decisions around water. We also look forward to offering a variety of dry fitness activities so that people of all ages and abilities can find activity to suit their health and wellbeing journeys," he said.
The contract is for a period of five years commencing on August 1, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.