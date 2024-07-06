See who was helping farewell the Blind Pig with a bang

The Blind Pig was busy on Saturday night when performers from the beloved Phish and Phreaks came to Orange to help farewell the establishment.
Friday night and Saturday night were big for the venue with a huge weekend of drag partying planned to raise money for domestic violence survivors in Orange.
Owner John Vandenberg is preparing to sell the business, but not before they "go out with a bang", he told the Central Western Daily.
There were live performances, drag bingo and other entertainment planned.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh visited the venue on Saturday night to snap the partygoers.
