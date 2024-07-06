'The journey hasn't finished': Matthew Passmore's humble agricultural legacy

With an abundance of passion, perseverance and humility, Matthew Passmore, Yumeena, Forbes, exemplifies the saying 'from little things, big things grow'.
What began as 10 Shorthorn Caroola stud cows on a 161 hectare hobby farm near Cudal more than six decades ago, has grown into an innovative family-owned operation spanning more than 8094 hectares across 12 properties from Eugowra to Condobolin.
Although the retired teacher prefers to stay out of the spotlight, his unwavering commitment to agriculture and the Shorthorn breed is truly worthy of celebration.
"My father was a GP in Sydney, but he was always interested in stud animals, and loved breeding horses so he started a stud," he said.
"At the time he thought it would be nice to also have 10 stud cows.
"While we bred some good horses, in due course we stopped because we were competing against some seriously wealthy people and we were not."
The equine dream came to a close, but the Passmores pivoted, and paved their future in the bovine industry.
Today, they're proud commercial Shorthorn breeders that have grown to 2500 cows with no less than 2000 younger stock in their system.
In an incredible legacy which began in 1964, the Passmores have purchased at least one bull each year at the Dubbo National Shorthorn Show and Sale.
As such, Mr Passmore, was recently named as the inaugural inductee into the Dubbo National Shorthorn Show and Sale Hall of Fame for his commitment to the breed.
Having retained a majority of their females in the breeding herd, Mr. Passmore credits the quality bulls they've purchased for their success.
"At various stages we've also had well known Shorthorn breeders go through the cattle and say this one is or isn't good enough, but we do pay a lot of attention to fertility," he said.
"To get from 10 to 100 cows took a long while, but once it starts to take off you get to a substantial number quickly."
The operation has a spring calving, with an expected rate of 90 to 95 per cent producing about 2000 head per year.
While some producers commit to one bloodline, Mr Passmore, who purchases a number of replacement Shorthorn bulls each year has reaped the benefits of genetic variation.
"There are a limited number of genes in the Shorthorn breed, so if you choose from one breeder all the time you're more likely to not get quite as much hybrid vigour, and you may get some faults come through," he said.
"Phenotypically we select for docility, confirmation and resilience, then of the genetic markers we pay most attention to calving ease, eye muscle area, birth weight and very importantly marble score."
"We also like to have lighter birth weight. About four is the average for the breed, but we try to get them under that, however we don't want them too light as we're aiming to get a live animal."
Almost all of the Passmore's Shorthorn cattle go into feedlots with cull animals either sent directly to the abattoirs or the local markets.
They aim to achieve a weight of or as close to 500 kilograms.
"Angus is our major competition, and I personally think Shorthorns are just as good, but Angus bring about 20, 30 or 40 cents per kilogram more," he said.
"Marbling is important for us because in feedlots the current price isn't good and I'm sorry to see [the Thousand Guineas program] go as it has been very good.
"We are probably getting about two thirds of the price we got two years ago and that is because things are so tight in the south, they're flooding the market.
"While the price isn't as good, we still need to produce the most marketable product we can."
In pursuit of this the Passmores have also diversified into terminal Wagyu production and sell 300 to 400 head per year.
The feeders are grown out to about 450kg before leaving the farm gate to a JBS specialised feedlot.
"In essence we are Shorthorn breeders and that is what we specialise in, but Wagyu are certainly worth significantly more money," Mr Passmore said.
"We try and buy good quality bulls and the idea behind it is that they have two distinct advantages. The first being that dystocia is far less and the second is that the money is better."
The initiative, which they implemented about three or four years ago, was the brainchild of Mr Passmore's son Gabriel.
"He has some very good ideas, however initially I was sceptical, but after discussing it I saw the merit in it, and now we have about 20 or 30 Wagyu bulls," Mr Passmore said.
"I think it has worked pretty well as those two advantages are significant because if you can do what you can to have a minimum risk, that is far better.
"We need a professional approach to production, that doesn't mean we don't make plenty of mistakes, we certainly do, but I just hope that we don't make the same ones over again."
Additionally, Mr Passmore has also seized opportunity in the current market.
"As animals are cheaper at the moment to buy, we figure that in the next eight weeks the price will be quite significantly more so we're running them on agistment at the moment," he said.
While the Passmore operation has grown exponentially in the last six decades, Mr Passmore said it would have been impossible without the support of his whole family.
"My wife, Jacinta, and two children, Gabriel and Amelia, have put in, boots and all," he said.
"Gabriel and Amelia are rather ambitious, and I think in time they will go on as the journey certainly hasn't finished yet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.