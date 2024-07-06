Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

This Central West property is worth almost $5 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Offers of more than $4.7 million are being sought on the 805 hectares (1989 acres) Gulgong district property Belvedere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.