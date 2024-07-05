Veteran solider sent to jail

I hope you have a happy weekend.
We have a big court story leading our newsletter this morning, from senior journalist Tanya Marshcke. A former soldier has left the courthouse in handcuffs this week after a physical fight in the pokies room landed him in court.
Photographer Carla Freedman was busy on Friday afternoon capturing happy vibes around the CBD as many celebrate the beginning of school holidays or the end of another week.
Check out this inspiring story about Liam Stibbard. Journalist William Davis spoke to him about being an athlete with a chronic illness at just 12 years old.
If you want to know who's who in the zoo before Sunday's derby between Orange CYMS and Orange Hawkes, you'd better check out this comprehensive guide by sports journo Dominic Unwin. Dom's been keeping a close eye on the PMP this year and he knows what he's talking about.
Grace Ryan, deputy editor, Central Western Daily
