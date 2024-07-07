Orange's ice block icon remembered as the king of the kids

Raymond "Dick" Middleton, affectionately known as the "ice block man", has left an indelible mark on the community of Orange.
As the mastermind behind Middletons Ice Blocks, Dick's name became synonymous with a cool treat on a warm summer's day.
For over four decades, he brought joy to generations who would "pop by for a Middletons" becoming a cherished memory for many.
Throughout his 40 years of operating the business, Mr Middleton made tens of thousands of ice blocks.
His greatest joy came from seeing children's faces light up when they noticed the open gate, meaning that "Middletons" was open for business.
"Dick loved to meet people and he loved the kids. He was always giving them high fives ... that's the aspect that he loved," Dick's wife Marie said.
"He was a wonderful man, a great people's man and he could communicate with absolutely anybody.
"It was his passion in life and ... he was very proud of the fact that he had an ice block that everybody in Australia would love to have in their town."
He passed away at 78 years old on June 26 2024, 10 days prior to his 79th birthday.
In all of the 40 years of Middletons, the flavours of the ice blocks have not changed.
In either milk or water, the retro flavours of spearmint, rockmelon, lime, caramel and banana, to name a few, are hugely popular.
"A lot of people come back and buy the ice blocks because they grew up enjoying them as kids here in Orange," Mrs Middleton said.
"When people come home at Christmas time, (Middletons) is the first place they come to because they've got to get their Middletons in the freezer," she said.
For his service to the community Mr Middleton was awarded a Rotary Excellence in Service Award and the Local legends of Orange in 2020, along with his wife Marie on Australia Day.
Even after he was diagnosed with dementia his dedication to the business never wavered. He continued to work with the help of his family until he was admitted to hospital on January 9.
After entering a nursing home on February 7, Dick found comfort in knowing his beloved ice blocks were enjoyed by other residents at the care home, a small but significant reminder of his life's work.
Mr Middleton was born in Cudal and raised on a family property in Cargo, attending the Catholic school in Canowindra.
He met Marie, a Canowindra girl, when he was 19 years old at a football match where Dick was playing for the Canowindra Tigers. He gave Marie a "big wink" and they were married five years later.
While he was well-loved by the broader community, Dick was a "real family man", who adored his wife, Marie, his children Glen, Carl and Megan and grandchildren Summer, Gus and Harry.
"My husband and I never did anything apart," Mrs Middleton said.
"We always worked together, we socialised together and we were always together."
"For Glen, his dad wasn't only a dad he was his best mate and he absolutely idolised his grandchildren - they were his life."
In 1976, they moved into the iconic 107 Hill Street house, where Dick worked in machinery selling tractors and was the first salesman in Australia to sell a Lamborghini tractor.
All this machinery work came in handy when they later started up the ice block factory from their backyard.
In 1984 a good friend, Max Muir, wanted to retire and sell up his ice block business called Round Iced Lolly on a Stick, which he had owned since 1947.
"When he was selling his business, he wanted to sell it to a family that he knew would love it for years to come," Mrs Middleton said.
"So Dick and I sort of chewed over it for a few months and ... we decided to buy it."
His grandson Harry described his "Poppy" as a "magician" who always had tricks up his sleeves, pulling rabbits from Santa hats and lollies from behind his ears.
He loved The Jungle Book as a little kid and it didn't matter how often Harry brought the DVD around to watch, "Poppy" would always sit there with Harry on his knee and watch the movie.
His daughter Megan also described him as a "jokester" and that he was always there for everyone who had the pleasure of calling him a friend.
"Dad was very, very supportive, always listening, always loved to joke, always did things with us. He was always there," she said.
His granddaughter Summer said her grandfather was "a highlight of her childhood".
"I was fortunate enough to be Poppy's little princess and his only granddaughter," Summer said.
"He was incredibly hard working, never took no for an answer and was always laughing his way through life ... and will be forever alive in our stories."
"Love has no bounds and although he may be physically gone it doesn't mean I won't carry the love and laughs he shared with me into the rest of my life."
Marie and her son Glen still plan on running the business, but said it "won't be the same" now Dick has gone.
"We'll miss him. It will be different without him there. We'll miss him terribly. But we'll keep going just for him, so that he's looking down and seeing that we've kept it alive," Mrs Middleton said.
