Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

See who was out and about in downtown Orange on Friday afternoon

CF
By Carla Freedman
July 5 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A collection of photos taken around Orange on Friday

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman ventured out and about on Friday afternoon to take some photos of people enjoying what the city had to offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.