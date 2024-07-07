Orange voices: what age should kids be allowed on social media?

Residents across Orange believe 16 is an appropriate age to engage in social media, although some thought younger children could partake safely with parental supervision.
The Central Western Daily asked Orange residents in the Central Business District what they thought about calls to change the minimum age of access to social media.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is backing a campaign to raise the minimum age Australians can sign up for social media accounts from 13 to 16.
The campaign called '36 Months' has over 111,000 signatures on change.org.
Jane Graystone, a mother with two young children said she's a "bit hardcore" on the issue.
"I feel like their brains have not developed well enough to manage it until I'd like to say, 18 or 16," she said.
"It's a big can of worms but I think it exacerbates anxiety ... fear of missing out and bad body image."
Delaynie Jones who works at a school in Orange said parents with teenagers under 15 should be supervising their social media accounts.
She's noticed children as young as seven using social media with bad intentions.
"A lot of the younger kids in Year 3 are messaging each other and bullying each other," she said.
"With today's society, you don't know who's out there ... and what they're going to pose for their safety - like cyberbullying."
Mum and dad of seven children, Tosh and Tanika Pintos said they allow their children to have social media but occasionally monitor their accounts.
"As long as the parents have access to their phones and know what they're doing I don't think there should be a certain age to have social media," Mrs Pintos said.
"Our 11-year-old has TikTok and Kids Messenger and if we want to look at her search history then we do.
"We know there's bad people out there online and we've spoken to them about it and they know to come straight to us."
Mr Pintos said they have a very open home environment and believes parents should teach children about social media sooner rather than later.
"We're really open with our kids we don't try to mollycoddle them or bubble wrap them," he said.
"What happens if they get to the legal age at 17 or 18 and their whole world changes?
"If we teach them about life, then they can't go and do the wrong thing."
A bartender at Milky Lane, Siannah Orchard, who is 18, said from her personal experience no children under 13 should have social media.
"I got my first phone at the age of eight because I was catching the bus all the time and it would take me a while to get home," Ms Orchard said.
"But I was downloading Snapchat and taking photos of my friends ... and getting in trouble because I would have my phone at school at the age of nine."
She believes even if a higher age limit is enforced, children will stay on the platforms and work around the restrictions.
"I know for me when I was young, I had parental restrictions on my phone and I could just change the password so easily," she said.
"If they're anything like me or any other children in our society now they'll find a way around it."
Julie Dolton has a 14-year-old daughter and allows her to have social media, but only Instagram.
"She's only allowed to have Instagram because her aunties are on it and that's how we all keep together -other than that, she's got nothing else," Ms Dolton said.
"I think Instagram is a better platform than Snapchat ... TikTok, I've never allowed that. She can watch TikTok on YouTube, on the TV with me, and it works well for us."
Gemma and Callum Newell said "the older the better" when it comes to the age at which children should have access to social media.
They have two children who are only infants, but said they likely won't allow them to have social media until they're 16 years old.
"We try not to let our kids have screens ... we'd give them a phone when they're older, but only for phone calls and texts, not social media," Gemma Newell said.
Outside Nimrod's cafe on Lords Place, Bronwyn Tylers said young children don't need any devices, let alone social media.
"Take technology out of primary school to start with, you see so many young children even stroller age with screens - nobody needs that," Ms Tylers said.
"It's a wonderful world with so much to see and we must learn to converse with each other."
