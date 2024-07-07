Is the Summer Street Christmas party back on the agenda?

The Summer Street Christmas party and Christmas shopping events are back on the agenda in a bid to support retailers during a tough 2024.
Cr Jack Evans, with the support of Business Orange, has proposed a Christmas shopping event in the Orange CBD during early December.
President Daniel Sutton wrote to the council outlining their idea behind the event.
"Providing an opportunity for local retailers to have an 'event' or 'festival' style lead up to Christmas, will allow them to launch their Christmas campaigns with an emphasis on shopping local and driving consumers to the CBD for their Christmas shopping needs," Mr Sutton's letter stated.
"A single event operated, in the right way, can be the difference between breaking even or closing the doors for small businesses."
Mr Sutton told the Central Western Daily members of Business Orange have been asking for support after a tough year in the retail industry.
"Everyone's spending is a bit tighter. This way the money stays local," he said.
He said while Business Orange doesn't have the capacity to run the event, they're keen to work with the council to put something together.
"I think it's a great initiative," he said.
Cr Evans is asking the council to help coordinate a working party in conjunction with Business Orange and local businesses.
"At this point it is time to bring council formally to the table to assist with coordinating different marketing resources, road closures and licensing," he said in his request.
