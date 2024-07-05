Female with alleged domestic violence charges wanted by police

A woman is wanted by police in the Central West, officers pleading for information from the public on her whereabouts.
An arrest warrant has been issued by Orange police to apprehend Caroline Robertson, who police have charged on alleged domestic violence-related offences.
She is 40 years old and is known to frequent the Orange area.
Robertson is described by police as being of Aboriginal appearance.
She is said to be 165 to 170 centimetres tall, and weighing roughly 100 kilograms.
Police also describe the woman as being of a large build and has brown hair.
Officers are urging anyone with information to contact Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399 or their nearest local police station.
Intel can also be phoned into the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000, or online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
