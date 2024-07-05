Enormous roundabout in region hailed 'once in a generation' project

Construction to build a brand new 98-metre diameter roundabout in the Central West is about to start, and will make the looming bypass feature the biggest in the region once complete.
To be built with a large sculpture in the centre, the sizeable roundabout will sit on Condobolin Road as a key mark of the emerging Parkes Bypass, which has been in planning for several decades.
Set to relieve the constant flow of heavy freight vehicles and visitor traffic passing through the town, the colossal Newell Highway Corridor project is part of a $1.5 billion investment from the Australian and NSW governments.
It's said to veer some 1200 heavy vehicles and traffic away from the town centre.
"This project is not only delivering road and transport benefits, it's also supporting 350 jobs and injecting vital funds into small businesses in Parkes and the broader Central West region, which is bouncing back stronger than ever after unprecedented floods," member for Orange, Phil Donato said.
"It's fantastic to see this once in a generation Parkes Bypass project progressing."
The Australian government is contributing $229.7 million to the $287.2 million project, with the remaining contribution being made by the NSW Government.
Works on the bumper roundabout will be officially launched on July 8 in the winter school holidays, detouring motorists around the site during construction.
On the starting day from 7am, a 450-metre section of Condobolin Road, between the Ross Road and Marshall Place, will be closed to all motorists.
The detour for vehicles travelling between Condobolin and Orange will be via Hartigan Avenue.
The large project will allow motorists to travel through at 80 kilometres per hour once finished, with current speed limits changing between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour.
"The Parkes Bypass is also a project that will improve road safety, reduce travel times and increase efficiencies for the freight industry," NSW Labor's duty member for Orange, Stephen Lawrence said.
"Not only will Parkes benefit from its progression, but the entire Central West will, too, and the thousands of motorists from across Australia that use the Newell Highway every day."
Weather permitting, work is expected to take four months with the roundabout's completion date expected to fall in November, 2024.
This project was designed in collaboration with Parkes Shire Council.
For more information, visit the Transport NSW website.
