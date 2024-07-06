Small villages deserve their stop along the line

As a Sydney resident who travels frequently in NSW, I note with ongoing curiosity how the village of Newbridge has not been able to get its heritage railway station repaired/fixed and reopened for passenger rail services for local needs and inbound tourist needs.
I note that just last weekend a massively successful winter festival was held in Newbridge but no one could catch a train to the village - they all had to drive in, as I understand it.
This lack of a railway station in the town means tourists from Sydney can't easily access Newbridge for events, holiday trips or weekends for day trips.
This means Newbridge economy misses out on spending and thus this stagnants the village economic growth.
I note that there have been advocating efforts from locals as far back as 2015 or even beyond, to politicians at LNP levels and recently ALP levels to get it reopened.
Petitions, media events and still no outcomes.
The last attempt in 2022 got the NSW renewal asset team attention but still nothing solid for reopening.
As local media outlets, would you be willing to maybe do a news story and approach the local MP and the NSW Regional Transport Minister and ask why they are still refusing to provide updates and repair the station for passenger railway services to Newbridge?
The NSW Govt / TFNSW claims there isn't enough interest in such services, which the local will claim is not correct or funding has been tried for buses but the issue is buses don't suit all people - too tall, elderly or medical problems or don't go in right directions for use, where as a train is much easier access.
Trains go past the station every day so can clearly stop for passenger needs.
The MP Paul Toole said something I recall on TV a few year ago like - that a train stopping at Newbridge would famously slow down the entire western line and be unwise to do ... yet I note trains stops at other stations on the western line?
"As part of a new recruitment campaign, potential candidates from 12 regional towns across the state can opt to serve their local community once they graduate."( Sunday Telegraph, June 23.)
Because our youngest son has been a Police Officer for over 30 years, I've always been interested in any changes to the Police Force.
This new proposal may prove to be a positive step in recruiting new officers, and I certainly hope it is.
One concern that comes to mind is the thought of a new officer having to arrest a close friend, or even a family member.
A short, Reader's Digest piece some years ago, told of a young male applicant being interviewed.
He confidently answered a dozen or so questions from the interviewing panel. However, after the very last question, "what would you do if you had to arrest your mother?", there was a long, 10 second pause, before he answered, "call for back up!"
My wife and I recently had cause to visit and remain in Orange for several days, during which time we were permitted to visit and wander through what was the UPA's Buena Vista Boy's Home, bringing back very fond memories of my time spent therein.
I entered Buena Vista in February 1951 until October 1954 and it was a real eye opener as we enjoyed freedoms never before encountered or permitted.
The then manager and Matron of Buena Vista were Harold and Gwen Astill who were the closest I ever came to loving and caring parents who shared us 20 boys with their own son and daughter.
That was 70 years back, since I left Buena Vista.Overall; it was like one big happy family, being very well fed, clothed and cared for.I can never ever, thank them enough for my start in life and to where I am now with a loving and caring wife whom I met in Dubbo in 1960 when transferred there as a Railway Signalman; were married there in 1962, since then initially having had four children.
It would be remiss of me to not thank the Buena Vista staff; friends of Buena Vista and the residents of Orange and District who supported Buena Vista.
