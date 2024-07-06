Central Western Daily
Small villages deserve their stop along the line

By Letters
July 6 2024 - 9:58pm
As a Sydney resident who travels frequently in NSW, I note with ongoing curiosity how the village of Newbridge has not been able to get its heritage railway station repaired/fixed and reopened for passenger rail services for local needs and inbound tourist needs.

