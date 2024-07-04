Huge plan for our kids unveiled

A monster master plan to service the growing number of families across Orange has been revealed.
Council is constructing and revamping a swathe of play spaces across the city ... but where and which ones?
Journalist Will Davis has a comprehensive list of every location across Orange pegged for an upgrade or a new play facility.
Health Minister Ryan Park has been in Orange for the last few days and on Thursday unveiled plans to help boost services across the region.
Catch-up: check out this week's when we ruled this city gallery - we take it back 40 years this week, to August 1984.
And in sport, it's a massive weekend for rugby league fans across Orange. CYMS and Hawks go toe-to-toe for the second time this PMP season.
Who wins? Sports journalist Dom Unwin looks at each grade and has dished up everything you need to know if you're heading to Wade Park on Sunday.
Have a great day.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
