Toddler's Orange hospital death 'totally avoidable': mum

By Duncan Murray
July 5 2024 - 8:30am
Pippa White had been perfectly healthy and happy four days before she died, her mother Annah said. (HANDOUT/)
The mother of a two-year-old girl who died from sepsis in a regional NSW hospital says her death was "totally avoidable", as she vowes to push against the same happening to any other child.

