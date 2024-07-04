Calls for change to PMP draw as uncertainty around abandoned games goes on

Peter McDonald Premiership chairman Linore Zamparini is calling for the competition to start two weeks earlier next year to avoid any scheduling dramas.
The call comes as uncertainty still surrounds the fate of the abandoned round three matches between Bathurst St Pat's and the Wellington Cowboys back on Sunday, May 12.
Those four matches were cancelled due to a "waterlogged" playing surface at Jack Arrow Oval, the home of St Pat's. Club president Gary Goldsmith said at the time the combination of player safety concerns and worries for the long-term viability of the playing surface led to the decision to call all the games off.
The hope had been to reschedule the matches but after the clubs failed to agree on a date the PMP sent a proposition to each on Thursday, July 4.
Zamparini wouldn't expand on what the proposition was but said it was important to have the issue resolved quickly given finals were on the horizon.
St Pat's and the Cowboys have until the close of business on Monday, July 8, to reply to the proposition.
"Either way, we'll have a decision on it," Zamaprini said.
"Whether they've got other ideas, we certainly have none, and we've got no spare weekends. It's a big issue.
"I think it's important we get a resolution and something sorted so we can mark it down and move on."
It's extremely likely whatever the final decision is, it will impact the finishing position or finals chances of a number of teams.
Currently in first grade, St Pat's sits in the all-important eighth spot on the ladder, while the Cowboys are only one point back but sitting outside the finals places.
St Pat's are currently second on the league tag ladder, one win behind the unbeaten Macquarie Raidettes, while the Cowgirls are in fourth.
In the under 18s, St Pat's sit in seventh, two points above eighth, while Wellington are 10th and currently two wins off the top eight.
Both clubs are currently locked on six points in reserve grade, each two outside of the top eight.
In the past in the Group 10 competition, one weekend late in the regular was kept free as a spare weekend in case any matches were cancelled.
That currently isn't the case in the PMP.
"I think, moving forward, we certainly need to look at that as a combined competition," Zamparini said.
"If the spare weekend isn't needed then it's just a general bye.
"I really think, realistically, we need to look at having one in round one and one in round two. If we don't use them, then everyone gets the weekend off, and it's just to cover it."
The threat of snow around some towns in the east of the competition and road closures forcing abandonments is another concern that could be eased by a spare weekend, according to Zamparini.
"You've got to have it up your sleeve because you want everyone to stay safe," he said.
"It means you would have to rejig the competition slightly and start a bit earlier. Two weeks earlier isn't that big an issue because we started a bit late this season."
Round one of the 2024 season was held on the weekend of April 27/28.
Zamparini was confident the outcome of the St Pat's-Wellington games would be known by Monday night.
The games at Bathurst in May were called off after roughly 15.2 millimetres of rain fell in the 24 hours up to 8am on game day.
The two multi-purpose fields alongside Jack Arrow were unavailable at the time due to winter rye oversewing works, which have since been completed.
