Possible locations for more-than-a-dozen new playgrounds in Orange revealed

Possible locations for more-than-a-dozen new playgrounds in Orange have been revealed.
A draft council plan lays out the strategy for development of youth recreational spaces until 2040, when the population is expected to reach 50,000.
"Play is extremely important for the healthy development of children, in physical, mental, social and emotional terms," the document says.
"The increase in obesity throughout our society and the tendency for children to be drawn to 'screen time' over outdoor play, highlight the importance of encouraging our children to be active."
The following 17 locations are earmarked for possible locations:
Play is extremely important for the healthy development of children, in physical, mental, social and emotional terms.- Orange City Council
A further 24 existing play spaces are set for significant restorations. These are:
Orange City Council aims for all homes to be within 400 metres of a play area. Under it's plan, well over half would meet these requirements by 2040.
It says this will help reduce levels of youth "disenfranchisement, boredom and anti-social behaviour."
The total cost of planned works is about $3.5 million. It would be up to future council's to allocate funds for each project.
The draft Orange Play Strategy can be found in full by clicking here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.