Domestic violence offender jailed after hair-dragging attack on partner

A woman was too scared to give police a domestic violence statement after her partner grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the floor when she broke up with him.
The couple had been in a relationship for almost a year and were living together when the victim approached the man in the master bedroom of their home in Orange on January 12, 2024.
She told him "I'll be your friend" but was ending the relationship.
He followed her as she walked away and told her he could punch her in the face and do her damage.
She told him to "get out of my face" and "leave me alone".
He then grabbed her by her hair and pulled her onto the floor.
The woman called out to her child to get in the car and was able to get up and flee with her child.
She attended Orange Police Station at 2.15pm the same day.
The victim was visibly upset but refused to provide a domestic violence statement out of fear for her safety from the offender.
The man presented himself to Orange Police Station at 10.30pm on January 12, 2024.
He was arrested and charged with common assault and intimidation but did not participate in a police interview.
He is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
The man was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
Solicitor Emily Lucas accepted the assault took place in the home of the victim, which is an aggravating factor in assault cases.
She said her 36-year-old client had been drinking more than usual at the time following a confronting medical diagnosis.
"When his then-partner revealed she was ending the relationship he reacted," Ms Lucas said.
"He has had a significant break in his criminal history."
She added that her client could be supervised in the community.
Magistrate David Day said the man had a serious criminal record and had previously served more than one full-time jail sentence.
"The matter against [his former partner] is serious because of the aggravating situations," Mr Day said.
"Being confronted with the breakdown of his relationship he assaults the lady and intimidates. Intimidation is getting in the lady's face.
"There's little by way of mitigation other than subjective matters concerning his health."
He said the man had a problem with violence and sentenced him to full-time jail for the domestic violence offences.
Mr Day sentenced the man to eight months of full-time jail with a four month non-parole period from July 3, 2024 to November 2, 2024 for assaulting the woman.
He said the man will be escorted to hospital to receive relevant medical treatment while in custody.
Mr Day also placed him on a two-year community correction order for two years for intimidating the woman.
