Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Domestic violence offender jailed after hair-dragging attack on partner

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 9 2024 - 7:49am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman was too scared to give police a domestic violence statement after her partner grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the floor when she broke up with him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.