Former soldier jailed for bashing man in pub pokie room for 'no reason'

Police led a former soldier out of Orange Local Court in handcuffs after he was sentenced to jail for assaulting a man at an Orange pub.
Confronting videos of the assault were played in court when Joshua Gary Cooper of Icely Road was sentenced on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
The 36-year-old was sentenced for assault occasioning actual bodily harm while in the company of others after he joined another man in punching a male victim on May 27, 2023.
According to court documents, Cooper and a co-offender, Kane Rodger were in the pokie room of the Parkview Hotel in Orange about 11.30pm when the victim entered and began talking to Rodger's mother.
Footage of the subsequent assault was played in the courtroom and showed the victim being punched, people fleeing and poker machines being knocked around. The videos included footage from the pub's CCTV followed by a shorter Snapchat video.
The Snapchat video showed Rodger holding the victim in a headlock and telling Cooper to "hit the c--t, hit him", Cooper obliged and continued to punch the victim multiple times before they were all separated.
The incident inside the pokie room escalated after Rodger knocked the victim's drink out of his hand before being pulled away by his mother.
Cooper also approached the victim and began exchanging words with him.
While they were arguing, Rodger leapt over the group and punched the victim in the face multiple times.
Cooper joined in and also punched the victim numerous times in the ribs and head.
As a result, the victim received medical treatment and provided the documentation to the police as well as photos of his injuries, which showed his right cheek and eye socket to be swollen and his right eye to be swollen and bruised.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith said Rodger had already received a 12-month full-time jail sentence with a nine-month non-parole period for his assault on the victim.
Cooper's solicitor Emily Lucas conceded her client also crossed the custody threshold but argued for leniency.
She said Cooper did not start the fight and raised mental and physical health issues including PTSD from his military service as well as a brain tumour that was diagnosed in December 2023.
She said he got involved in the assault because his friend's mother was being intimidated and it was "instinctive to jump in".
"He comes before the court with a limited criminal history, it's my submission that these are matters that are unlike Mr Cooper," she said.
"He was just trying to defend his friend's mother."
Ms Lucas said Cooper has a large gap in his criminal offending and remaining in the community would allow him to address issues with alcohol and drugs.
She added that Cooper was in the armed forces for five years from age 18 and was discharged on medical grounds and needs surgery on his ACL [anterior cruciate ligament].
Cooper was on bail when he appeared in court and gave insight into his military experience, which included jumping out of planes with a parachute.
"They didn't realise I had PTSD at the time," he said of his discharge.
Magistrate David Day reviewed Cooper's background material and his attention was drawn to jail sentences for armed robbery and drug supply.
"They were all post-discharge because you wouldn't get in on that record," Mr Day said.
Sergeant Smith made a passionate argument for a full-time jail sentence describing the videos played in court as "horrific".
"You can see people fleeing the area," he said.
He also challenged Ms Lucas' defence statements.
"The prosecution does take issue with the fact that this is out of character for him," Sergeant Smith said.
"This is his character, this is what he does."
Sergeant Smith said Cooper had a history of violence, robbery while armed and assault occasioning actual bodily harm while in company.
He then used Ms Lucas' argument against her.
"I don't think [she] heard what she said when she made submissions," he said.
"It was 'instinctive to jump in', it is his instinct, instinct to violence.
"There's no need for him to jump in ... his instinct is to jump in and bash someone."
Mr Day said Cooper was given a four-year-and-four-month jail sentence for the armed robbery with a two-year-and-two-month non-parole period in Dubbo District Court in 2015.
He was also given a three jail sentence with a one-year and three-month non-parole period for drug supply in Parramatta. Both non-parole periods ended in late 2016.
"There's little by way of mitigation other than a subjective matter concerning his health," Mr Day said regarding the pub assault.
"Clearly, Mr Cooper has a problem with violence."
He said there was "no reason whatsoever" to involve himself in the violence at the pub.
"It wasn't one punch, it was repeated punches," Mr Day said.
"You effectively had your victim cornered, you struck him many times.
"You punched him repeatedly for no reason."
Mr Day sentenced Cooper to 12 months of full-time jail with a six-month non-parole period from July 3, 2024 to January 2, 2025.
He took into account special circumstances including Cooper's health and psychiatric issues.
Cooper was the last person to be sentenced in Orange Local Court that day and the custodial officers from corrective services had already left for the day.
Due to the absence of corrective services, police were called into the courtroom instead. The police handcuffed Cooper in the courtroom before leading him out the front door and taking him to Orange Police Station.
