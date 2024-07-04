Healthcare facing 'very significant challenges' as minister visits Orange

"Very significant challenges" are facing regional healthcare - and chronic staff shortages are at the top of the list.
That's according to NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park, who visited Orange and Central West this week to talk to key workers across the sector.
"We face some very significant challenges in our healthcare system right now, particularly in our emergency departments," he said at Orange Hospital on Thursday.
"The further we get away from larger populations, the more acute those challenges are.
"Over the last two days I've discussed and listened first hand to some of the stories about the pressures that a lack of GP access is having for people out in the Central West."
Multiple hospitals and specialist facilities across the region are unable to secure workers.
The challenges have become so pronounced some parents in Orange a waiting months to see paediatricians, and the new Parkes Hospital birthing service hasn't been operational due to midwife shortages.
"My focus over the next three years is going to be on the healthcare staff and staffing the services," minister Park said.
"You throw everything at it for a start like we are doing right now ... So we're running rural incentive schemes.
"We're going to be investing $200 million into housing, making sure that when healthcare workers come out to regional rural and remote areas there's an opportunity for housing.
"We're partnering with the commonwealth on things like the single employment model where doctors can move between their practices and the hospital and keep their benefits."
Member for Orange Phil Donato said he's continuing to push the government to deliver on critical health infrastructure and funding.
"In the eight years that I've been in parliament, this is the first time I've had a health minister come out and spend two days roving around the central West," MP Donato said.
"Look, there's always more that can be done. No doubt, no doubt.
"We're far from perfect, but I think we're working in a trajectory that is going to help improve the level of healthcare and the medical professionals in our region going forward.
"This is a global challenge at the moment for governments to make sure they've got enough healthcare workers in place with aging populations, with rapid changes in medical interventions and technology, and with people living longer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.