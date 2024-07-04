Ultimate CYMS-Hawks derby preview: who wins and who should you keep an eye on?

A fiery rematch, a redemption story and the potential for one of the greatest derby upsets all loom as key story lines ahead of the second Orange rugby league derby of 2024.
Orange Hawks and Orange CYMS will once again lock horns at Wade Park on Sunday, July 7.
All eyes will naturally be on first grade but there's plenty of intrigue in the other fixtures.
Let's take a look at what each match will offer.
Rewind the clock a year and the situation was completely reversed.
CYMS was battling to field a side and Hawks stuck the knife in, running out 54-4 winners on a sunny winters day.
The teams have almost perfectly switched places in 2024, CYMS is a top four club and Hawks can't seem to take a trick at the foot of the table.
The green and gold boast a powerful pack with the likes of Jack Buchanan, Ethan McKellar, Dylan Kelly and Ethan Bereyne.
Their spine depth has been tested in recent weeks with Jack Nobes and Ryan Griffin missing while fullback Jesse Buchan was a late withdrawal from the loss to Wellington Cowboys.
Hawks have lacked most what CYMS have in abundance, size up front.
But perhaps the biggest factor for the Two Blues cannot be measured - heart.
Completion rates and errors have killed them but coach Shane Rodney has said, the effort is there.
Pound for pound they lose on Sunday but rugby league isn't played on paper. If they are up and about there are ways to expose this CYMS team as Wellington and Bathurst Panthers have both shown.
Keep your eyes on: Ethan McKellar v Nathan Potts
McKellar, a former Hawks himself, has been a very handy recruit after initially ruling himself out of 2024.
He moved into the front row last week when Dylan Kelly assumed the five-eighth duties and did his job as always.
He'll oppose Potts who has easily been Hawks' best player this season, playing 80 minutes and never shying away from taking the ball forward.
Prediction: CYMS by 16
CYMS lost to Wellington Cowboys on Sunday after leading 8-0 at half-time but they are otherwise flying in season 2024.
With only traditional competition heavyweights Bathurst St Pat's and Dubbo Macquarie Raiders ahead of them, Emily Williams' side have shown more than enough to be considered title contenders.
However they face a side on Sunday who, just like the under 18s, will be determined to hit back after a 46-4 thumping in May.
"Righting a few wrongs" is how Hawks player Sophie Fardell put it and while the Two Blues sit in ninth place, CYMS will need to be switched on.
Keep your eyes on: Georgie Barrett v Caitlin Prestwidge
One hell of a match-up. Barrett is dominating the western league tag competition, leading the best and fairest and topping the point scoring list on 94.
Opposing her will likely be former CYMS player Prestwidge who has a fairly decent CV including representing Australia in touch football.
Prediction: CYMS by 14
Last time CYMS and Hawks met in the Tom Nelson Premiership, the drama extended for a few weeks afterwards.
A brawl after the full-time siren marred what had been a remarkable game, CYMS inflicting their great rivals' first loss since 2022.
Players from both sides were suspended as was CYMS coach Ryan Prevett and volunteer Dominic Westgeest for entering the field of play.
On field the two teams are top of the table and Sunday's match has big ramifications for finals.
Hawks will be desperate for redemption and if CYMS can knock the off twice, it's sure to give them a massive mental edge when they likely meet again in sudden death football.
Keep your eyes on: Taj Jordan v Jayden Innes
Not a positional battle per se but these guys are the game breakers. Jordan has showcased why he's playing up an age group with his lightning pace and instinct while Innes has been a great pick-up for Hawks, expertly guiding his team around all while having a nose for the line.
Prediction: Hawks by 8
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, everything is really coming up green and gold in 2024.
Compulsive premiership winner Sam Hill returned from Manildra Rhinos in the off-season as coach and didn't take long to get the CYMS Reggie's firing.
They sit perched atop the ladder with an eight and one record, remarkable given the very same team withdrew from the league 12 months ago.
But it would be remiss to just focus on CYMS here as Hawks reserves have quietly gone about their business after missing finals in 2023.
They are sixth and while a top four finish is unlikely given the five point gap, they should be backing themselves to be there in late August.
A decent chunk of their players have also had to double up and play first grade at times, getting through a mountain of work.
Keep your eyes on: Anthony Redfern v Toby Collins
Redfern was leading the best and fairest at the midway point and has been an impressive figure since returning to CYMS from Orange United Warriors in Woodbridge Cup.
He'll likely square up with Hawks big man Toby Collins and we expected nothing less than both men refusing to take a backward step.
Prediction: Hawks by 2
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.