Is major party in need of change?

Fifty years later the spirit of the times has changed again; a point made by Senator Fatima Payman when she reaffirmed her willingness to cross the floor in support of the recognition of a Palestinian state on Sunday. The senator, who this time last week was hardly a household name, is now being attacked and condemned by many of her colleagues for becoming the first federal Labor parliamentarian in decades to defy the authority of the caucus and the senior leadership group. That's as much because of her stand on a point of principle, which has become a major embarrassment for a party that was already in deep strife, as her thumbing of her nose at the ALP's time-honoured rules and regulations.