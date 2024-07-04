Cup Corner: How Goannas are building their next first grade premiership side

We are on the home stretch towards finals in Woodbridge Cup with the regular season done and dusted by the end of July.
But to kick-off this week's edition of Cup Corner we will be chatting with one of the most determined sides in the competition.
Grenfell Goannas youth league side won their first game on Sunday June 30, defeating Blayney Bears 22-10 at King George VI Oval.
Coach and first grade Goannas player Caleb Haddin said the group had been rewarded for persevering through a tough start to the season.
"It was really good getting our first win after having a tough start with our draw playing Cowra and Molong three times apiece, both being well cultured sides and teams that play with heart," he said.
"It felt good being my first win as a coach but so much better knowing it was some players' first ever win.
"Getting this win is giving players more confidence in their game and as a team we can only go up from here."
With a population of just under 2000, just getting a youth league team together was an achievement in itself especially with nearby Cowra and Canowindra also fielding sides.
Haddin said it was rewarding to see the future of the Goannas first grade side was in safe hands.
"After Grenfell struggled to field a solid squad, my biggest goal was to involve as many players in my team as possible," he said.
"I did this with great success with having 25 plus registered players including two players who have been selected in the Colts Country squad in rugby and plenty of younger players who will be involved in this team for many years.
"Grenfell is heading on the right track focusing on our juniors, with many players already keen to put their hands up for first grade."
Grenfell last won a premiership in 2010, a time where much of the current first grade side were youth league age.
The rugby league community rallied behind CSU Mungoes player Thomas Duggan after he was airlifted to hospital following a head knock in his side's game against Trundle Boomers on Saturday, June 29.
After undergoing surgery to relieve swelling on his brain, Duggan is now on the mend.
He cannot return to work as a shearer for the foreseeable future and so a GoFundMe has been set up to support him.
You can donate by following this link.
It was disheartening to hear of alleged racist comments being made by a crowd member towards Orange United Warriors players at Tom Clyburn Oval on Sunday.
We spoke to Warriors president Dan Lamb on Monday and he delivered some strong words which you can read here.
It also generated a lot of commentary on Facebook with several people saying it's long been an issue in Woodbridge Cup.
NSW Rugby League has also now launched an investigation and we will wait to see what they find.
