'We wanted to help': Wangarang group binds together in huge donation effort

The vote was unanimous when three disability hub delegates agreed the best part of feeding those in need was the teamwork it took to get it done.
Carrying 18 shopping bags filled to the brim with donated supermarket items, the workers spoke proudly on behalf of nearly 100 people who'd chipped in for Foodcare's winter food drive.
"We're proud and we feel happy to [donate items] because it's easier to do things like this together," Ms Gordon said.
"I think [people without money and food] would be feeling sad and that's why we wanted to help."
"A lot of people can't afford to buy all of the food either, because they don't have money to get it, so they need help to get some of the food," Ms Sorrenson said.
"We've got things like spaghetti and sauces, and we've also got toothbrushes, baby wipes and deodorants for people as well, because they'll need those things, too."
Soaring inflation rates rose by 4 per cent on June 26, the Australian Bureau Of Statistics also noting two of the highest cost hikes sitting across housing, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The recent uptick in grocery prices rose by 5.2 per cent, adding to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis where donation hubs, like Foodcare Orange, are seeing record-high numbers of people flocking through the doors to put food on the table.
CEO of Wangarang Industries, Kevin McGuire said he felt "extremely impressed" with the high volume of items collected in a span of two to three weeks.
Accompanying the delegates on Thursday morning, Mr McGuire appeared to mirror the group's sense of pride amid the disability hub's shared accomplishment.
"They decided that they wanted to do something to help other people within the community, and when we found out that FoodCare was having its winter appeal, they thought 'what a great idea'," he said.
"Everything we've donated today has been brought in by our supported employees, where they've either gone through their own cupboards at home, or they've gone and bought items themselves from the supermarket and brought them in.
"It's such a wonderful thing that they've instigated themselves."
Mr McGuire said donations flew in from roughly 90 per cent of Wangarang's supported employees.
This number, he said, is in the vicinity of about 90 to 95 people.
"It's quite the achievement," he said, "and I'm so proud of them not only for it being their own idea, but to then bring it all through as well.
"Now, here we are with 18 full shopping bags."
One of Foodcare Orange's team leaders, Barb Bloomfield said Wangarang's donations "meant a lot".
She spoke of how people with disabilities are dealing with their own hurdles in life, which she said made the generous drop-off on Thursday mean "that much more".
"They've done so well, those young people, and a lot of them are struggling in their own ways too with their lifestyles and how they cope," Ms Bloomfield said.
"It's so good of them to be thinking of other people and give to the community in this way, it's such a huge help.
"A big thank you and well done to them."
Of late, Ms Bloomfield said crowds using the food service have been at an all-time high.
She talked about how many of those in need of food also seem to be "unexpected" visitors.
"We're getting more and more people, and people you wouldn't think would be here or in need, too," she said.
"Some of these people are obviously working, because they're coming to us in their work uniforms, but they're clearly still struggling to make ends meet.
"I think 77 [people] is the record, because we're getting around 70 people, just in the one day."
