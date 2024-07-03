Driver trapped in truck and car crash on highway

An elderly woman has been taken to Orange Hospital following a car and truck crash in the Central West on Wednesday.
Around 11.30am on July 3, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, Forbes following reports of a crash.
Live Traffic indicates the collision took place on the highway intersection with Oxford Street, near the McFeeters Motor Museum at Forbes.
Upon arrival, officers attached to Lachlan Police District found a crash involving a truck and a car.
The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old man, was uninjured however the driver of the car, a 75-year-old woman was trapped in her vehicle for a short time.
She was treated by NSW Ambulance for leg injuries before being transported to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
The Newell Highway was blocked for a short time but has now reopened.
NSW Police say inquiries into the crash are ongoing.
It's the second time in less than 24 hours a driver has been freed from a trapped vehicle following a crash after a crash north of Orange on Wednesday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.