The superpower fuelling Orange towards a netball state title challenge

Kids from Orange have it tougher but it could be the secret weapon pushing them towards glory at the NSW Netball Junior State Titles.
Orange Netball Association (ONA) will send under 12s, under 13s and under 14s teams to the carnivals at Penrith on July 6-8.
Under 14s coach Caitlin Harvey said her players' commitment and resilience would hold them in good stead when they face off against the bigger metropolitan associations.
"I feel like Orange, even Bathurst and Dubbo, have been quite strong over the last few years, proving your country kids can do it as well" she said.
"I just feel like they're a little bit more resilient sometimes as well, coming from the country obviously is a bit harder, a bit more commitment as well. We have to travel further to play.
"I feel like they kind of have a bit more resilience in that aspect, a bit more fight to win which is always good."
Harvey has coached the group since under 12s and while there are some new faces she said the team was well equipped to build on the success of 2023, where they finished fifth in division two.
"I've had them since they were 12, so I guess the prep started then," she said.
"We've had a few girls come in and out over the last couple of years, but the majority of the team has stayed the same, so that's really nice.
"They kind of already know how to play with each other.
"We've done a few practice games against teams in Orange and then a couple of Sydney carnivals as well.
"We played against quite a few teams that we will face at state titles as well and got some good results. So it's all looking promising.
"Last year we came fifth, which we were very happy with.
"We aimed for top 10 and ended up fifth which I think is achievable again this year.
"Being mindful that there's a few teams that have dropped down from championship division into ours which will be quite strong and we've obviously had a few few different players come in and out of our team as well."
The Orange City stalwart will be joined in the coaching ranks by Pam McGuiness (under 13s) and Nicole Evans (under 12s).
