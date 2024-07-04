How an unexpected phone call took this young photographer's career to the next level

One day while she was a studying photographer, Sam Russell got a call from a "random number" and did exactly what any young person does ... waited for it to ring out and then googled it.
She couldn't believe what she discovered - the National Library of Australia was looking for her.
"I thought 'why am I getting a phone call from the library?' ... as I'm hesitantly answering my phone," Ms Russell said.
Turns out she had been headhunted to photograph reactions to the Matildas at the FIFA Cup and the Voice referendum, after they'd noticed some of her photos online.
Since then, she's started her own business shortly after graduating from TAFE - proving you don't need to come from a major city to build a national portfolio.
"You can absolutely achieve ... as long as you're willing to really throw yourself into work and you're not afraid to maybe do some travel or be a bit flexible," she said.
"There are some hurdles that come with working in regional areas, but long as you're willing to take them as they come and tackle those hurdles you can absolutely achieve."
Ms Russell described growing a successful career from one of her favourite childhood hobbies as the "best feeling".
"For my whole life, I've always had a camera in my hand, even when I was a little girl."
"When I was 16 my mum bought me my entry level camera ... it was my hobby .. I really enjoyed it, but I didn't see it becoming a career."
Ms Russell is originally from the Northern Rivers and moved to the Central West in 2020 to live on a station in "the middle of nowhere".
"There wasn't much to do on the station, so I'd take photos of the sheep," Ms Russell said.
"I happened to see TAFE was offering a photography course and I thought 'oh my god like that sounds amazing'."
"I applied, got in and moved to Orange and I just loved every minute of it to be honest."
After graduating, Ms Russell started her own business 'Sam Russell Photography' based in the Central West, where she takes all sorts of pictures for weddings, families, fashion shows and newborn babies.
She described running her own business and overseeing her projects from start to finish as a "relief".
"It's been great ... to work for myself and be in charge of the quality and the amount of work that I put in," she said.
"I'm the sort of person that really loves being able to create and collaborate and be able to look at like a final product and go like - I did that."
Despite her national recognition, she plans on staying in Orange and growing her business in regional NSW.
"I've moved here and I've fallen in love with the place," she said.
"I've met amazing people and photographed amazing things that I wouldn't have thought that I never get the chance to see or it's just been awesome."
