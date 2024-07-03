Large new luxury housing estate planned on outskirts of Orange

A large new luxury housing development is planned on the outskirts of Orange.
The 14 new homes will cover a 20 hectare block at 12-20 Shiralee Road in the town's south as part of a new village.
Each residence will cover two-storeys and include three bedroom, two bathrooms, a laundry, kitchen, study and living room.
The 14 lots have an average lot size of 332 square metres. They include landscaped gardens and first floor verandas.
Separate double car garages are feature in design plans.
All will likely be sold off-the-plan by developer Orange Enterprises No 1 Pty Ltd.
Homes form part of a new planned village, dubbed Shiralee Estate by Orange City Council.
The hub will comprise a shopping areas and dozens of small homes.
Plans for the new development were lodged with Orange City Council and will remain on public exhibition until 5pm on July 10, 2024.
Planning, property, and project management firm Currajong filed the application.
