Three more wanted faces released by cops in warrant round-up

Two men and one woman join another wanted person on Wednesday, police trying to round-up a string of alleged offenders in the Central West.
The people mentioned on July 3 all carry charges relating to alleged domestic violence offences.
They're each known to frequent Orange and surrounding areas.
Police sent out a public plea via social media on Wednesday, July 3, for assistance in finding them following warrants issued for their arrest.
Some of their whereabouts remain unknown after several weeks.
Those named in the latest round-up for Orange are: Shannon Dodds, Lindsay Morgan, and Aaron McKellar.
The wanted male mentioned earlier on Wednesday was Robert Ward, who police have been looking for since June 4.
Those listed below carry a police warning for people not to approach any of them, but to contact their local police station with information directly.
Intel can also be phoned into the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000, or online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
Wanted by Orange police, Shannon Dobbs has been issued a warrant for her arrest.
The 28-year-old woman has been charged with offences surrounding alleged domestic violence.
She is known to Orange and surrounding areas.
Shannon is described by police as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 165 to 170 centimetres tall and weighs around about 75 kilograms.
Police say she is of a thin build with dark hair.
Orange police are looking for Lindsay Morgan, a 42-year-old man.
Police say he is wanted on alleged charges relating to domestic violence offences.
He is known to frequent both Orange and Walgett areas.
Lindsay is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, 170 to 180 centimetres tall and weighs around 80 kilograms.
Police say he is of a medium build with brown hair.
A 44-year-old malke, Aaron McKellar is also wanted by police in the Central West.
Police say he is wanted on alleged charges relating to domestic violence offences.
He is known to frequent the Orange and Bourke areas.
McKellar is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 175 to 180 centimetres, and weighs roughly 110 kilograms.
Police say he is of a large build and has brown hair.
Robert Ward is 36 years old and is wanted by Central West police officers.
Police say he is wanted on alleged charges relating to domestic violence offences.
He is known to frequent both the Orange and Walgett areas.
Ward is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 180 to 185 centimetres tall, and weighs around 90 kilograms.
Police say he is of a large build and has dark hair.
