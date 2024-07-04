Indoor playground back for frosty months in 'perfect location' for families

Locked in to kickstart the July school holidays, a temporary indoor playground will return to Orange for the cold winter months.
Reopening on Saturday, July 6, four inflatable obstacle courses will fill the Orange Indoor Tennis Centre for a third year in a row, with slides and jumping castles also making the list of special features.
Both the venue and Orange City Council have chipped in to bulk up the volume of equipment for young people to have an outdoor play alternative during the west's frosty time of year.
Council's sport and recreation committee chair, Tammy Greenhalgh said the indoor tennis centre boasts a "perfect location" for the playground.
"It's close to the city centre and there's plenty of space for children to run around indoors, protected from the weather," Ms Greenhalgh said.
"I'm pleased the tennis centre operators have come on board again to provide an indoor space for children to play this winter."
Suitable for children ranging from preschool to primary school ages, a ball pit "for the tiny tots" will be back in action.
There will also be a canteen selling food, coffee, tea and cold drinks, as well as snacks, lollies and ice creams.
During the school holidays, the playground will be open all seven days of the week from 9.30am to 2pm.
During the winter school term, opening times will be each Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
The site will be open each Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.
Play costs $10 per child, which is payable at the venue.
The Orange Indoor Tennis Centre is located at 9 Palmer Street, behind the Orange Function Centre.
