Man on the run as Orange police issue public notice

An man wanted by Orange police is on the run.
Robert Ward is accused of domestic violence offences and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
The 36-year-old is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, 180 to 185 centimetres tall, about 90 kilograms with a large build and dark hair.
He is reportedly known to frequent Orange and Walgett areas.
"[We] are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of the person of interest," a statement from NSW Police said.
"We strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with."
Anyone with relevant information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page. Orange Police Station can also be contacted.
NSW Police say wanted people should never be approached or apprehended by civilians.
