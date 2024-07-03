Driver freed from trapped car after crashing into tree north of Orange

A woman has been rushed to hospital after the car she was driving hit a tree on a busy road north of Orange.
Emergency services were called to Burrendong Way near the intersection with Archer Road just north of Mullion Creek township at 7am on Wednesday July 3, with reports the woman was trapped in her car.
The woman, in her 50s was initially trapped in the vehicle, but was released shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.
NSW Ambulance and NSW Police both attended the scene. She was transported to Orange hospital with multiple injuries, the condition of the woman is unknown.
As of 10am on Wednesday there were no road closures near the crash on Live Traffic.
