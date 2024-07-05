Two Weddings and a Nervous Breakdown: comedy crew returns 'like a phoenix'

A country wedding clashing with a city couple's equally big day, questionable telegrams and a bit of healthy crowd participation delivered in a farce "take the piss" style of comedy.
Ask the Molong Players' president and producer about the looming Two Weddings and a Nervous Breakdown show, and Paula Rudd will tell you "it's got legs" ahead of a script eagerly waiting for life to be breathed into it.
Renowned for its crude productions of rib-tickling humour, the long-running theatre group's anticipation seems fitting after four solid years of no shows.
"It's the biggest gap we've ever had, and after the world shut down [from COVID], we still had to be patient and wait while Molong became the happy recipient of a beautiful, whiz-bang community space," Ms Rudd said.
"So, while our old home is no more, we're lucky to be able to perform in this new place which was also designed to be very theatrically-minded.
"Now, we've been able to sit down in this new hall and turn up at the centre every Tuesday night for the last few months to write this cracker thing.
"And let me tell you, it's bloody funny, if we do say so ourselves."
Whacked by a global pandemic at first, the Molong Players' former base was torn down in 2021.
The old theatre was demolished to make way for what has been transformed into the recently finished Cabonne Community Centre at the top end of Bank Street.
The entertainers are now gearing up for their casting night on July 16 from 6.30pm, with the big return locking in three shows at the all-new hub for November 9, 16 and 23.
"Everybody blames their local council when there's some kind of cock up, so we sat around the round table and thought we'd create a wedding planner character who cocks up and books two events at the same time, in the same venue," Ms Rudd said.
"It's our god-given right to take the piss out of each other and to capture a crowd to do it in front of.
"Essentially, we make you pay for a ticket and then you're forced to listen to us sing, and I sound like Tom Jones on crack belting a tune out, so people have that to look forward to.
"But we have so much fun with it all, the best fun you can have with your clothes on, and it delights me that we're alive to do it all again.
"We're like a phoenix rising from the ashes."
An upcoming show to boast what Ms Rudd referred to as pre-marital chaos, promised quirkiness, and unusual romantic sparks, there'll also be a "very interesting" photography scene.
But she won't give all the secretive details away, the crew will simply show "a bit of leg" and leave the rest to peoples' imaginations while building suspense.
Although the crux of the production will ultimately boil down to what people "do best" in the shire, which Ms Rudd said in Cabonne, has always resulted in standing by one another.
"It just goes to show how a community really comes together and works the bastard out in the end," she said.
"No matter how tough it gets, we get through it all."
Special mentions from the crew went to Mahlah Molloy of Inkheart Designs for the Two Weddings and a Nervous Breakdown production poster.
For more information, head to the Molong Players Facebook page, email Ms Rudd at paularudd101@hotmail.com or phone 0428 645 396.
Ticketing information will also be released via social media.
