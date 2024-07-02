Third person arrested after weekend stabbing in Central West

Another person has been arrested in relation to the stabbing on Sunday afternoon.
An 18-year-old man was arrested at Bathurst police station. He has been charged with affray and common assault.
He joins a 13-year-old man and 20-year-old man who have both been arrested since Sunday.
Before 3.30pm a 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the chest.
The man was treated at the scene at 3.35pm by ambulance and transported to Alan Morse Park.
He was airlifted to Westmead hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A teenager was arrested in relation to the inident. Officers attended a home in Gormans Hill. The 13-year-old was taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
On Monday, a 20-year-old man was arrested at Bathurst police station. He was charged with accessory after the fact of wound person with intent to cause grevious bodily harm, conceal serious indictable offence and breach of bail.
