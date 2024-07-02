OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE: Social photos from June 28-30 | part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy recently, snapping away across the city.
On Friday night Jude went to the Nashdale Hall Family Night, she also went to the Emulators Trivia Night held at the Emus Rugby club, the Odd Dogs youth concert at the Greenhouse and the Byng Street Nights dinner.
On Saturday Jude went along to the Borrodell Black Tie and Gumboot Truffle Hunt and Dinner and the Agatha Christie's Mousetrap production at the Orange Civic Theatre.
On Saturday Jude also captured the Orange Rugby Derby between the Emus and the Lions. See those photos here.
Do you have an event that you'd like to let The Central Western Daily know about? Email deputy editor Grace Ryan at grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
