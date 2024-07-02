New shop to transform city's south

A young couple with a dream to transform an old, tired shopfront into a new-age corner store say they hope to serve Orange's south in "our own unique way".
The Marchintons - Sarah and Jack - have owned the old Gardiner Road mini-mart for a few years and after it sat vacant decided to grab the bull by the horns.
Journalist Grace Dudley spoke with the new owners of Cecils and has all of the details for the new development off Gardiner Road.
Elsewhere, journalist Tanya Marschke revealed the locations for three new pre-schools for Orange - music to the ears for parents, no doubt. You can find that story here.
ICYMI: Is this the biggest truffle you've ever seen? This monster was grown right here in our own region.
In sport, the Sullivan name was again tearing it up at Wade Park over the weekend ... the only issue? It wasn't in green and gold.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin caught up with Kiara Sullivan, the niece of a Group 10 legend, following her side's narrow win over CYMS in Orange on Sunday.
Have a great day.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
