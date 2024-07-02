Revealed: locations for new preschools across Orange

Accessing early education can be challenging for many families but new preschools are set to open in small communities surrounding Orange in coming weeks.
Not-for-profit regional services provider LiveBetter is opening the preschools at Clergate, Nashdale and Spring Hill in term 3.
LiveBetter's head of childhood education and development Jenny Nalder said the opening of the preschools would create 60 new places with 20 at each location.
Skyrocketing costs and staff shortages have led to preschools being, at times, considered a luxury and Ms Nalder hopes the new sites will alleviate this issue.
Most of the preschool teachers will only work in their set classroom with all teachers who've applied for the new positions so far working part time while they raise their own families. However, more positions are still available.
"We are still recruiting and we still need diploma and cert III so there's a real shortage in Orange and everybody's feeling it with the new services setting up," Mrs Nalder said.
"Even with long day care and stuff, people are moving around and there's nobody coming out with that training, which is a real worry for the industry.
"You could go and be an untrained person and get more than what you are for a cert III. It's 18 months now just to get a cert III plus another two years to do a diploma, so you may as well go to uni and do a degree in four years, but we need those qualifications in our service."
However, she said despite the challenges preschool and early education is important in helping young children learn how to socialise, make friends, develop independence, and adjust to new routines.
"Preschool programs are vital to a child's learning - and to their overall development," Mrs Nalder said.
"Play-based learning provides the scaffolding children need to ensure they're ready for school.
"We want children to be prepared to succeed and to develop a love of learning that will stand them in good stead for the rest of their lives."
Mrs Nalder said the preschools will also be free for families in the year before school.
LiveBetter's preschools welcome children aged from three to five years.
"If the child is four it will be no cost for the families ... the government is only paying 50 per cent for three-year-olds in their funding model so there would still be a cost for families," Mrs Nalder said.
Mrs Nalder said the preschool classes will start the week of July 22, 2024.
Spring Hill will operate each Monday, Clergate on Tuesday and Wednesday and Nashdale on Thursday and Friday. Nashdale already had a preschool set up through the school but LiveBetter will be taking it over.
"They are part of schools so we will be using school halls or classrooms that they've got that we'll be allowed to use," Mrs Nalder said.
"The principals actually contacted me and we did a similar thing with Calare late last year with the principal there.
"Those schools have been operating a transition to school in the past and I think the department of education is now stopping or closing those school-run services.
"That's the reason why the principals got in contact with me to see if LiveBetter would be interested in setting up actually designated preschools for the schools because we can all see the value in that."
She said many children attend the LiveBetter preschools two days a week.
"The way the state government is doing preschools is if they attend 600 hours in a 12-month period that seems to be a good amount of time for readiness in schools so that's why we operate basically two-day models in most of our preschools," Mrs Nalder said.
"Most of our preschools are open from 8.30am to 4pm which, if it's a two-day model, gives us 15 hours a week, which adds up to the 600 hours."
LiveBetter is well known in the region for its aged and disability care services.
However, Mrs Nalder said it has also been running preschools since 2010 and The new additions will mean LiveBetter will have eight preschools in the 2800 postcode.
"In Orange we've got them at Calare, Bowen, Glenroi, Mullion Creek and Play Learn LiveBetter [in Dalton Street]," she said.
"They are mainstream preschools, we are not disability focused sites by any means so anybody can attend.
"What we found in a lot of our schools operating them on school sites has been a great benefit for that transition [to school] because it happens every day.
"We've found with some of our preschools especially in that Glenroi, Bowen area that for some of those families to come through the gates was a challenge and families are feeling much more comfortable with that now and the kids are very excited, there's no problems with them going into kinder and they call us over the fence."
Enrolments are now open for term 3.
