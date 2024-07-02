Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Second person charged after alleged stabbing, man remains in hospital

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 2 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SECOND person has been charged following an investigation into an alleged stabbing in the Central West over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.