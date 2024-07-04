Productive and arable farm on offer

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday July 5: 'Huntervale' 20 Burgoon Lane, Molong:
This 277 acre farm offers gently undulating, cleared and totally arable land with productive soil, appropriate tree cover for stock and a good mixture of perennial grasses.
Owned by the same family since 1929, 'Huntervale' is in a tightly held area and boasts an enviable lifestyle on a holding that has been well cared for by generations.
The property includes an older-style homestead that is well situated to provide sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. The homestead provides three bedrooms, along with a fourth room that could be used as a home office or hobby space. The house offers some original period features including pressed metal ceilings, wooden architraves, and coloured glass windows. For those looking to make improvements, under Cabonne Council it is possible to build a new dwelling within 100 metres of the existing home, providing even more options.
Listing agent Scott Munro said this was a great chance to secure a lovely property in a productive area that is still close to services. "Land of this quality does not come up very often in this area," he said. "The property has not been heavily cropped or over-agisted, so any buyer would be able to put stock on there right away and know there is enough feed for a while."
Located at 20 Burgoon Lane, the property would suit those who want to begin or expand upon their agricultural pursuits or embrace great lifestyle getaway for a professional or business person who desires open spaces or a tree change.
Improvements including 12 fenced paddocks, 10 dams, a grain shed, silo, and cattleyards with ramp, mean there is the opportunity to undertake a variety of agricultural endeavours such as cattle, sheep, cereal cropping, or with expansion of the existing dams, even an orchard is feasible. Additionally, there is good bore water in the area and a permanent creek.
Situated less than a 10 minute drive to Molong there is a primary and high school bus stop at the corner of the property. Molong itself is offers a charming village atmosphere with a close-knit community. It offers a number of sporting clubs, preschool, two primary schools, high school, and local shopping, while the thriving CBD of Orange is less than a 40 minute drive away.
