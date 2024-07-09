'Wonderful inspiration': Meet the Spring Hill runners off to Sydney

Two Spring Hill Public School students are set to take on the best long distance runners in NSW.
Campbell and Mason have qualified for the NSW Primary School Sports Association (NSWPSSA) cross country multi-class event in the under 13 and under 8 categories respectively.
Multi-class events are a specially designed format for students with a disability to be able to compete. Athletics, cross country and swimming all feature multi-class categories.
The boys will head up to Sydney International Equestrian Centre on Tuesday July 23 for the event and will represent both the school and the Western PSSA region.
Spring Hill principal Ann Marie-McAnulty said the school was getting behind the boys as they set an example for their fellow classmates.
"Spring Hill is incredibly proud of Campbell and Mason representing Spring Hill and having the opportunity to show all students that no matter who you are or where you live you are able to compete at a higher level through hard work, resilience and determination," she said.
"Our boys have been a wonderful inspiration for our school community. We wish them every success."
It's not the first time the little school of around 50 students had managed to send athletes away to state events.
In 2023 their boccia team qualified for the state championships with four students, taking to the sport with enthusiasm.
They also sent a total of nine swimmers to the PSSA finals earlier in 2024.
