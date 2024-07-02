Welcome to Cecils: new must-see shop to open its doors in untapped suburb

Hospitality newcomers are hoping to bring a "community feeling" to the south of Orange with the opening of their new neighbourhood shop Cecils.
Cecils, which is located on the corner of Cecil and Gardiner roads, is penciled-in to open in mid-July.
Owners Sarah and Jack Marchinton believe the location has plenty of potential and their unique idea for the space will ensure people flock to the area.
"We hope we can be a bit of an institution in town and build up a bit of reputation here," Mrs Marchinton said.
"You've got that feeling at Bills Beans and Byng Street people love to go there.
"So hopefully we can replicate that, but do it our own unique way and in our own area."
The hybrid shop and cafe will sell coffee, sandwiches, pastries, as well as staples like cheese, olive oil, bread and milk.
"Hopefully it's a good little space for this side of town to service the needs of the community. We've had lots of positive feedback from the neighbours, so far," Mrs Marchinton said.
Mr Marchinton works at an air-conditioning company, while Mrs Marchinton is a water-colour artist, so hospitality is not something they ever thought they'd dabble in.
"We have owned the building for a couple of years now and it sat vacant for some months with no interest."
"We kept saying throughout the whole time that it's such a good opportunity and such a good spot - there's nothing on this side of town."
"So we thought, why don't we just do something? ... and that's how it all came about."
Working as an artist, Mrs Marchinton has put time and care into the interior design of the shop, picking the colours, choosing the art and salvaging the original tiles.
"We've got lots of art coming in for the walls to bring some colour and we're about to unpack all of our furniture," she said.
"Hopefully it's a really relaxed and chill vibe for somebody to come in and unwind before or after they start their day."
The new manager of Cecils, Regan Thorpe is from Condobolin and has managed restaurants across Sydney and Noosa and is venturing back to the Central West for the role.
He wants to provide European style cuisine at Cecils, with a focus on local produce.
"It will be very sandwich focused and definitely French-Mediterranean inspired, but not limited to," Mr Thorpe said.
"As far as the retail side of things, we want to offer local produce ... we'll have staples, but also some of that specialty produce and some nicer ingredients that you might not be able to get otherwise."
30A Gardiner Road was a mini-mart in 2022 and previously a butcher - the building itself over 45 years old.
The owners are still on the hunt for casual staff and a full-time barista. The shop will be open from 6am to 2pm Monday to Sunday, as "consistency" is something Mr Thorpe values in a cafe.
"I'm always looking for places that are open before 7am, so we're really pushing to become that seven day offering."
"It's a good opportunity to have an early opening, and get the early workers in, especially on the weekend."
