When Robert couldn't find a JP he became one, he's now celebrating 50 years as one

A man who became a justice of the peace after having trouble finding one for himself is celebrating 50 years of service.
Member for Orange Phil Donato invited Robert Taylor to his office recently to present him with a certificate to acknowledge his 50 years as a JP.
Mr Taylor said he was proud of his achievement but wasn't sure how to express it.
He said the role was mainly about witnessing signatures and check forms and make sure they are correct.
"I did one a couple of years ago for a young fellow that was joining the air force and he needed all his details, I just made sure there was a correct photo of him and all the rest of it," Mr Taylor said.
Sir Charles Cutler was the Orange MP when Mr Taylor decided to become a JP in 1972.
"At the time I was looking for a justice of the peace, I forget what it was for, and I couldn't find one and I thought if I become a justice of the peace I might find a few others," Mr Taylor said.
"All I had to do was fill out a few forms and answer the questions of a police officer when he turned up at home.
"A copper knocked on the front door one day and I thought God I'm in trouble, what have I done but he was only asking questions about me. I said, 'do you want to come in?' and he said 'no, we'll stand out here and let the neighbours worry."
Mr Taylor said he was staying with his parents at the time before his wife and children came down from Narromine to join him back in Orange.
"That was after I got employed by Sir Charles [Cutler], I had a few beers with him and Garry West [who also became a Member for Orange]," Mr Taylor said.
"Then every year or couple of years they send a form out why you are doing it."
He said now JPs have to do an exam online.
He said most people who came to him were initially contacts from work and friendships and more lately through playing 10 pin bowling.
"I've sort of known probably not well but I've known them well enough to know who they are and what they are," Mr Taylor said.
Mr Taylor previously worked for national communications provider Telecom for 40 years until it was privatised and became Telstra.
He's also been playing tenpin bowling since the 1980s.
Initially his work as a JP was busy but it's since quietened down for him.
Mr Donato said it was fantastic that Mr Taylor has been recognised for dedicating 50 years of service as a justice of the peace in Orange.
"Justice of peace plays a pivotal role in the administration of justice in our communities as he says witnessing signatures, making sure documents are filled in correctly and genuinely and authentically," Mr Donato said.
"I'm sure there's been occasions Mr Taylor where you've had to knock some back because you didn't like the signature or they didn't meet the criteria but that is part of the checking and processing mechanisms that a justice of the peace plays.
"They are the eyes and ears of justice in the local community on the grass roots level, without them we would be much worse off.
"Fifty years of continuous service is a great accomplishment Mr Taylor, well done."
He said going back centuries JPs had a different role in the administration of justice.
"There was a time when justice of the peace used to do bail determinations before the registrars of the court were doing it and now we've seen that removed from the new legislation where only a magistrate can do that now," Mr Donato said.
"Once upon a time a JP had the authority to determine whether or not someone got liberty on bail, that was historically one of the roles a JP had."
He added that it can be challenging for people to find a JP and he has people come to his office looking for one but there isn't one in his office so people are referred elsewhere.
"It is hard to find a JP if you have a document that needs to be signed and witnessed and what not," Mr Donato said.
"There's this merry-go-round of people often trying to find a justice of the peace.
"It's a noble vocation, there's no financial reward for it, they do it out of the goodness of their own heart in order to improve the system."
For people looking for a JP they can often be found at places such as the court house, council, library and pharmacies on different days and a register of JPs is available on the Department of Communities and Justice website at dcj.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.