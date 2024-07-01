One dead after ute rolls near major intersection on Great Western Highway

A man has died at the scene of a crash on the Great Western Highway in the Central West on Monday night.
Police and ambulance were called to an incident at the Sunny Corner Road and Great Western Highway intersection around 7.20pm on Monday.
A white Toyota ute allegedly rolled. Four ambulance crews responded to the incident along with NSW police.
The man who died in the crash is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be 43 years old.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation has commenced.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Keep up-to-date with breaking news emails by signing up to our newsletters. Get the latest headlines, breaking, what's on and sporting news emails here. They're free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.