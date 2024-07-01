Bumper new motel on the cards for Orange

Plans to significantly expand a major motel on one of Orange's busiest roads have been lodged with council.
Journalist Will Davis has the story for you this morning, with the motel to more than double in size and boast a whole new appearance on Bathurst Road.
Meanwhile, a Canowindra family has shared its emotional story ahead of a coronial hearing to the death of a two-year-old at Orange Hospital.
Pippa Mae White died of sepsis one day after her mother took her to emergency in 2022 and the investigation is set to determine if her death "could have been prevented".
A Blayney footballer now playing with a rugby league club in Bathurst has been flown to Sydney following a head knock suffered during a game in Trundle.
Tom Duggan was playing with CSU at Trundle when the incident took place. He's currently in a hospital in Sydney in ICU, and sports journalist Dom Unwin has the latest.
While in sport, have your say: vote in our poll ... has two-day cricket run its course in Orange?
