'Not the first time': Club hits out at alleged racist slur in cup match

Orange United Warriors president Dan Lamb says the club will not accept racism after an alleged incident with a spectator.
NSW Rugby League has launched an investigation into alleged racist remakes being directed towards Warriors players from the crowd at Tom Clyburn Oval during the round 11 Woodbridge Cup match between Canowindra Tigers and Orange United on June 30.
Lamb told the Central Western Daily the club was taking a stand.
"It's not the first time this has happened to our club and players," he said.
"We expect better. It's not fair for us to be treated this way. Racism is not acceptable anywhere.
"The club will not accept or stand for it. It's our Indigenous round this week against Molong. We won't let last week's incident ruin what will be a special round for our club, our community and our supporters.
"At the end of the day we are a footy club just wanting to play footy.
"We don't need to be racially abused because of who we are. We are a family-oriented club."
The CWD contacted Canowindra Tigers. The club declined to make a statement due to the investigation being ongoing however reiterated its commitment to stamping out any abuse.
NSWRL was also contacted for a statement late on Monday (July 1) and this article will be updated with their response.
Woodbridge Cup launched an anti-racism campaign at the beginning of the season involving a video with some of the competition's stars speaking out against discrimination and abuse.
Warriors will host Molong Bulls at Wade Park on Saturday July 6 for their Indigenous round celebrations while Woodbridge Cup's Indigenous round proper will be the weekend after, July 13-14.
