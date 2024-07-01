Plans to significantly expand Orange motel revealed

Plans to significantly expand an Orange motel have been revealed.
If approved, the Orange Motor Lodge at 110 Bathurst Road will more than double in size.
An additional storey to increase the number of rooms from 27 to 57, new gym and increased parking are planned.
All existing rooms will be refurbished and repainted.
Designs also include outdoor seating and substantial landscaping work, with several trees set to be removed for car spaces.
The 4166 square metre block is wedged between McDonalds and KFC. It has a 65 metre frontage to Bathurst Road.
A new seven-metre sign will be erected as part of the project.
Multiple motels across Orange are earmarked for expansion and several new sites are planned.
"The proposal represents a sensible addition to an existing motel, the site is able to accommodate the enlarged motel and its operational needs without causing unacceptable impacts upon the locality," the development application says.
The application was lodged by Peter Basha planning.
Funding for a significant new hotel in the centre of Orange meanwhile appear to have fallen through.
At least five other proposed motel and hotel developments in the CBD have been greenlit but since stalled.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.