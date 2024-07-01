Honest chat after training leads to stunning performance from one PMP side

RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 36-20
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "The last 10 minutes was a bit disappointing. It was 36-10 and in the last 10 minutes we ran out, dropped the ball a bit and let in a few soft tries which is us at the moment.
"We just aren't playing for long periods. It's a little bit disappointing but three weeks ago we set the goal of wanting to win three games in a row to give us a bit more belief to get ourselves back into a decent position on the ladder and we've done that."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 32-10
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "The boys had to step up a bit today which they did, we were still pretty sloppy and not where we want to be but things are coming together.
"The goal is to get to the top eight so any win is a good win and as long as the teams below you are losing than that is a good thing."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 22-16
CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "I'm really happy with the boys' effort, especially after last week.
"That's the level I want them playing at. We didn't get the two points but if we can continue to build on that effort we will be hard to beat."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 30-20
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: "I thought our start was alright. We jumped out, obviously got the first points but I don't know whether that just made us a bit complacent.
"Full credit to Wellington. They came out, they wanted it, they made us work for it and they played like a finals team whereas we were sort of caught off guard.
"I think this is the closest competition since I've been out here and then probably in a long time. You've got teams that are not in the top eight at the moment like Wellington that are taking the top guys off."
"So you've got to come out every week like it's a finals game, like you're ready to go and we didn't today, so we didn't deserve to win."
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 46-12
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "I said to the boys after the game, that's where we've got to be if we want to go and give it a real good crack this year. The last few weeks just haven't been good enough.
"On Friday (after training) we had a chat and spoke as a group and said we're nowhere near where we should be and we need to turn it around, and we did that.
"That's what we've got to try and do, try and play the same footy that we did on the weekend.
"It's good to sitting where we are leading into the bye."
RESULT: Defeated by Bathurst St Pat's 34-10
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I thought we had too many mistakes at crucial times and St Pat's capitalised on it.
"I think it was an attitude thing for us, coming in after a few strong performances as a group, we just weren't in the grind and didn't put any pressure on for a long enough period. It was another learning curve for us.
"I have faith we will play finals footy."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 46-12
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "We, just to be fair probably didn't show up, and they outplayed us in the whole aspect of the game.
"I thought our middles were pretty good but they had a bit of success down our edges, they were just too good."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 30-20
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "We knew we were going to have our hands full, CYMS are sitting in second place and they've thrown a couple of good wins together.
"I'm really proud of the boys today who knew it was gonna be a cold, miserable day over here. I'm really, really pleased with that win.
"We've been hit with a few injuries and it's been the next man philosophy and we've been in games, but we've just got to be consistent for 80 minutes and we still haven't put an 80 minute performance together.
"But we're headed in the right direction."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes 22-16
JACK BEASLEY* SAYS: "I'm really stoked with our effort against Forbes. They're a classy side with some really powerful forwards so we knew it was going to be a grind.
"The game had a finals-match feel and I'm really happy with how we scrambled for each other and stayed in the grind.
"Chad Chandler has been outstanding since he's been back with us and once again Zac Saddler had a field day, which is good to see.
"Winning tight games like those will prove very beneficial for us coming into the back-end of the season."
*Clay Priest unavailable
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 36-20
PETER MORRIS SAYS: "Another solid effort without getting the result. Started well and scored early.
"We are still are having a few little lapses during the game which we need to improve."
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "We will keep working, the guys are trying but things just aren't working for us at the moment.
"We will continue to show up each week."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 34-10
