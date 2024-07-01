Corners, tackles and goals: Who starred in junior soccer on the weekend?

Brabham Park was action packed on Saturday morning as players, families and supporters gathered for a morning of junior soccer.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in snapping away at the action in Orange.
The Orange Waratahs Juniors FC Rebels beat 15s and 16 took on the Blayney Juniors under 15s and 16s Roar.
The Cudal Soccer Club under 13 Green Machine went down to the Barnstone United FC under 13 YADS.
The Orange Waratahs Juniors under 13s rebels drew nil all against the CYMS Juniors under 13s Green.
The Barnesworth United FC Under 13 United beat the Orange Ex-Services Soccer Club under 13s Tigers.
