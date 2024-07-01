A big milestone: these students have hit the century here's how they celebrated

Just months ago we photographed these students starting their big school journey. It seems that journey has been a bit taxing, as they seemed to have aged significantly in the last 100 days.
The students of Catherine McAuley celebrated their first 100 days of primary school in style on Monday by dressing up like 100-year-old people.
There was grey hair and bow ties, shawls and walking sticks to show in the classroom.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured the fun and frivolity at the school.
Want to know what was happening around Orange on the weekend? Check out part one of our out and about gallery here.
Get all the best galleries, headlines and sporting news straight to your inbox by signing up to the Central Western Daily's headline emails. You get two emails straight to your inbox with everything you need to know from Orange that day, plus the latest news from our national desk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.