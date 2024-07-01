Central Western Daily
Home/News/Education

Orange upbringing fostered passion for country life for soon-to-be vet

By Staff Reporters
July 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

University student Claudia Wilson has always been surrounded by animals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.