Orange upbringing fostered passion for country life for soon-to-be vet

University student Claudia Wilson has always been surrounded by animals.
She grew up on a beef cattle property surrounded by animals. It was here she sparked a passion for working with animals and decided she wanted to become a veterinarian.
Claudia was educated in Orange and moved to Wagga Wagga to study animal science at Charles Sturt. She has since transferred into veterinary science. When she graduates she wants to be a large animal vet in a rural town.
Monique Morgan grew up in Trundle. She is familiar with the physical and mental health inequities in rural and remote areas of NSW. She is currently studying nursing through Charles Sturt at the Bathurst campus. She is in her third and final year. When she's qualified she intends to return to rural NSW to provide positive health impacts to those in need.
Both women have been awarded scholarships from the Rural Agricultural Society. The Rural Scholarship program supports regional and rural students studying at university or TAFE who have a desire to give back to regional NSW. Quayclean is a supporter of the scholarship program.
RAS Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the scholarship program aims to build strong, vibrant, and resilient regional and rural communities and enhance skills availability by helping to enable post high school education and training for rural NSW students.
"The RASF Rural Scholarships provide financial assistance for students who demonstrate a passion for rural issues and opportunities and who are committed to playing a part in shaping the future of rural and regional NSW," said Mrs Logan.
"These students may be of any age undertaking full time, part-time or external tertiary study or training and the scholarships are designed to assist with accommodation, textbooks or income and allow them to focus on their studies," added Mrs Logan.
Quayclean Chief Executive, Mark Piwkowski, congratulated Claudia and Monique on their scholarships.
"Through the wonderful work of our teams at the annual Sydney Royal Easter Show, we have witnessed first-hand the wonderful contribution of regional men and women make to NSW and Australia," said Piwkowski.
"We are honoured to partner with the RAS Foundation to assist Claudia and Monique with their tertiary education studies and allow them to give back and help shape regional and rural NSW communities."
